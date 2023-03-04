TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Twitter, ImaliPay, Ramp, Snapchat, Emkan Capital, Bluesky, Procural, Nokia, Copal, were some of the names that made the headlines in the tech ecosystem this week.

Also, Gable has secured $12 million in Series A funding following a $3.25 million round of seed funding

Let’s get into details.

Twitter’s paid plan, Twitter Blue, is now available to more than 35 new countries.

The latest expansion was confirmed on the Twitter website seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

This microblogging platform added about 20 countries to make the social network’s subscription service available in more than 35 countries across the world.

Pan-African fintech startup with a focus on the gig economy, ImaliPay, has signed a major deal with Renda to boost e-commerce across Africa.

The company confirmed the partnership in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

By pooling their knowledge and resources, these two organizations said that they hope to develop smooth, integrated solutions for African e-commerce companies.

Ramp, a startup in forecasting analytics, has secured $5 million in seed funding to enable frictionless forecasting for CFOs and management teams.

Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Angus Lovitt confirmed the funding in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the seed round was led by AlbionVC and Eurazeo.

S.Africa’s MultiChoice has announced a partnership with a U.S.-based media conglomerate, Comcast, to create an Africa-wide streaming service.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company, the new streaming service will bring together MultiChoice’s expanding investment in local content with a sizable pipeline of foreign material licensed from NBCUniversal and Sky.

Formerly known as Snapchat, Snap Inc. has announced an update that allows users to pause Snap Streaks.

The company announced in a post on Thursday.

For many Snapchat users, keeping up with Snap Streaks—where you send a snap to your pal once every 24 hours—is highly crucial.

Emkan Capital, a venture capital firm based in Saudi Arabia, has announced the closing of its $31 million Emkan Capital Fund I, (ECP I).

Ghassan Aloshban, General Partner at Emkan Capital confirmed the development in a press release on Thursday.

With a focus on the finance, e-commerce, and logistics sectors, ECP I seeks to invest in pre-Seed and Seed firms in Mena.

More beta testers are getting access to Bluesky, the Twitter competitor backed by Jack Dorsey, co-founder and Ex-CEO of Twitter.

The Bluesky app has features that are comparable to those of Twitter, such as a feed of recently posted Bluesky updates, a discovery tab, and a home timeline with posts from followers.

Although the software is still only available as an invite-only beta, its appearance on the App Store suggests that a public rollout may be approaching.

Bahrain’s B2B tendering platform, Procural, has secured a $1.2 million in a seed round from Flagship Holding and Canada’s BenchMatrix.

The company disclosed the funding in a media release on Wednesday.

In 2022, Procural was launched as a platform for B2B procurement that uses algorithms and AI to effectively connect vendors and customers.

Liza Mash Levin, co-founder, and CEO of Gable confirmed the funding in a statement on Wednesday.

Gable’s $16 million investment was co-led by SemperVirens and Foundation Capital, with participation from Tishman Speyer Ventures, Ulu Ventures, and January Ventures.

The Finnish multinational telecommunications company, Nokia corporation, will no longer use the colour blue but will instead use a new variant.

The Chief Executive, Pekka Lundmark, disclosed the logo redesign in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

For the first time in almost 60 years, the brand identity redesign consists of five distinct shapes that combine to form the word NOKIA

Egypt’s first family payment and cost management software has been launched by Cairo-based fintech start-up Copal in collaboration with international payments technology giant, Mastercard.

Ahmed Refaat, co-founder and CEO of Copal, confirmed the partnership and launching of the family payment app in a statement on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the strategic alliance with Mastercard is anticipated to provide Copal with specialized solutions and knowledge to support the startup’s growth and expansion in Egypt and elsewhere.

