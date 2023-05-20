TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

businesses from a struggling state to surviving into a business that thrives.

Meta’s instant-messaging service, WhatsApp, has announced the introduction of a new feature called Chat Lock.

The announcement was made via the company’s blog on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

The feature, according to the Zuckerberg-led company, has been in testing since last month.

The feature is expected to provide users with additional privacy and security for their most confidential conversations.

A Nigerian startup connecting and empowering tailors, fitted, has announced developing a digital platform that uses machine learning to eliminate inefficiencies in the custom tailoring industry.

The startup made the revelation in a media release published on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

The startup was founded in 2021 by Ibi Cookey to empower tailors and retailers with tools that support them.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup is investing in creating an avenue for customers to get exceptional quality outfits in real time.

The Africa Food Prize has opened call for applications for its US$100,000 prize award.

The awarding body made the announcement on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

The award was established to recognize outstanding individual or institution that is leading the effort to change the reality of farming in Africa.

According to the awarding body, the vision is to move farming businesses from a struggling state to surviving into a business that thrives.

A Kenyan retail-tech startup, Wasoko, has announced expanding into Zambia, the company’s first location in Southern Africa.

Daniel Yu, founder and global CEO at Wasoko, made the announcement in a media release on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The startup, according to media, leverages innovative technology to transform the informal retail supply chain

Launched in 2016 as Sokowatch, Wasoko provides free same-day delivery of essential goods and financing to informal retail stores across Africa.

South African digital fuel management solutions and telematics startup, Payment24, has joined a list of African startups entering into new geographies.

The startup announced on Monday its expansion into new markets in North America and Europe.

The company, according to the founder, supports companies with large fleets and has already seen wide adoption of its fuel management app via partnerships with major filling stations.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the company’s solutions are developed out of South Africa to support smart fleet and fuel management and payments on the African continent.

UAE-based legaltech startup, Clara, has received an undisclosed investment from Silicon Valley’s innovation platform “Plug and Play”.

This is contained in a press release published by the startup on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Founded in 2018 by Patrick Rogers, Arthur Guest, Hannah McKinlay, Ahmed Arif, and Lee McMahon, Clara digitises and automates legal tasks for entrepreneurs, including setting up companies in different countries, digital company formations, cap table and data room management, and automated legal document generation.

The new partnership will enable Plug and Play to gain preferential access to Clara’s range of products and tailored educational support that Clara and Plug and Play will co-design.

