Technologists beg Buhari to sign bill abolishing HND/B.Sc dichotomy

The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill seeking to end the HND and B.Sc dichotomy in the country.

The NATE’s President, Dominic Udoatan, who made the call at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, urged the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Head of Service of the Federation to prevail on Buhari to sign the bill.

The Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Patrick Ayo Akinyelure, sponsored the bill in a bid to end the discrimination between holders of the two academic degrees.

The Senate passed the bill on June 2, 2021, while the House of Representatives passed it on November 23 the same year.

The bill was sent to President Buhari for assent on March 8, 2022.

The NATE president insisted that the bill would reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country if eventually signed by the president.

Udoatan said: “This is the first time the National Assembly has settled on the bill for the abolition of HND and first-degree dichotomy in Nigeria. We wish to use this medium to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his indefatigable leadership. This is a great achievement.

“We wish to appeal to Mr. President to assent to the bill on the abolition of the HND, the first-degree dichotomy that is now before him. If the bill is graciously signed by the president, posterity will forever remember him as the President that has signed bills such as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the 2022 electoral amendment bill, and hopefully the 2023 HND, first-degree dichotomy abolition bill that has touched the lives of Nigerians and the Nigerian economy.

“I wish to state categorically that, a bill for an act to abolish and prohibit dichotomy and discrimination in the same profession/field for the purpose of employment and for related matters, has been sent to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for assent on 8th March 2022, with Ref No NASS/CAN/37/VOL1/58. This is still pending in the office of the president.”

