Teebillz spotted with mystery lady, Ben Bruce roots for favourite BBNAIJA housemates. See other gists that kept the mills spinning

ABDUL SAMAD RABIU

A deluge of birthday tidings and good will messages came the way of the Chairman and visionary boss of BUA Group, AbdulSamad Rabiu, who clocked 60 years on August 4, 2020.

We gather that the business mogul whose social media handles were riddled with well-wishes and congratulatory messages unusually had a small gathering of relatives, friends, and business associates as he marked his 60th birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born in Kano to one of the most accomplished early Nigerian industrialists, Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, Abdul Samad’s business style and dynamism have led to his frequent mention in the reputed Forbes list even as his BUA Group continues to exist as a reputable conglomerate in manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture.

OTEDOLA & WIFE NANA

Billionaire industrialist Femi Otedola stopped at nothing to treat his wife Nana to a memorable birthday party as the mother of his kids whom he married 28 years-ago clocked 50.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the business mogul, who is behind the Geregu Power Plc, treated his wife to a modest birthday party in London to celebrate her new age and their marriage.

Also in attendance at Nana’s birthday party marked in accordance with the social distancing rule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were her children who turned out to mark the special day quietly, with their dad as chief host.

TEEBILLZ

Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, the estranged husband of ‘Kele Kele Love’ crooner, Tiwa Savage has been spotted with a mystery lady spending time together on a beach in Tulum, Mexico.

Teebillz who founded 323 Entertainment which later transformed to Billz Vizion got tongues wagging when he later shared photos and videos with the mystery lady on his Instastories.

Recall that Teebillz and Tiwa Savage moved to end their marriage in March 2018 after reconciliation moves to save their marriage failed due to irreconcilable differences at the time.

BEN MURRAY-BRUCE

Former Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has declared his support for three more housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show as the second night of eviction takes place today.

The politician had earlier taken to his official Twitter page on Friday to declare his support for three housemates namely; Erica, Kiddwaya and Prince but he returned on Saturday to route for two more increasing the number to five.

Murray-Bruce called on his followers to support Nengi and Trikytee as the reality TV show gets tougher with the fate of housemates now in the hands of the voting public and fans

Describing them as his special children from Bayelsa state, Murray-Bruce pleaded with his followers to ensure that they vote for Nengi, Trikytee and the three housemates he initially tweeted about.

PATORANKING

Singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking is gaining more popularity with the new remix of Bob Marley’s legendary hit song ‘One Love’ (dedicated to the UNICEF Amplified Project), which features him and other established international musicians.

Celebrity Gist can also confirm that the third studio album of the reggae-dancehall music act, titled ‘Three’ which will feature star singers including Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Sauti Sol and King Promise is set for release later this month.

His new collection which is a 12-track body of work comes exactly one year and three months after the release of his sophomore album titled ‘Wilmer which was dedicated to his first child.

BEYONCE

American singer Beyonce stirred up a debate on social media following the video release of her song “Already’’ featuring Ghanaian King of Dancehall, Shatta Wale, which leaves much to be desired.

Critics of the music video which has been generating mixed reactions from music fans across the globe say that the video which was number one on trending videos on YouTube in its first week of release reinforces the negative stereotype that Africa is primitive.

However, others celebrated the fact that the singer whose music over the last two decades has grown from call and response to historical material and documentation, is promoting African musicians and by extension its culture through her music.

HOWIE T

The entertainment industry is currently mourning the painful demise of Bayo Odusami, the popular showbiz personality famously known as Howie-T who is credited to have discovered and later managed P Square

We can confirm that the former a DJ who later became an artist manager died of a stroke on the morning of Saturday, August 8, years after battling with the health condition which claimed his life.

Peter Okoye, one of the brothers of the defunct Psquare group, has paid tribute to Howie T, thanking him for helping his career adding that though he believed he would live longer, he was grateful for the recent time he spent with his former manager.

