Teenager drowns in Kano pond

A 17-year-old teenager, Suleiman Muhammed, has drowned in a pond at Wailari Quarters in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests suspected burglar of Kano mosque

He said: “We received an emergency call at about 03:47 p.m. from one Muhammed Salisu and we sent our rescue team to the scene at 3:56 p.m.”

He added that Muhammed was brought out of the water unconscious and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now