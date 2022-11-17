Teenager jailed for shooting colleague to death in Ibadan

An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that a sales representative, Opeyemi Oginni, 18, be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility for alleged murder of his female colleague.

The police charged Oginni with murder.

Chief Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of Oginni.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Folake Ewe, Oginni, on November 5, at about 9:00 a.m. at Ipapo area, Okaka, in Oyo State caused the death of his colleague, a 15-year-old girl.

Read also:S’African woman who poisoned ‘abusive’ husband, kids, jailed 94 years

She said the suspect and others were hawkers of the ”New Life” supplement.

The police revealed that Ms Oginni found a gun on the road and shot at his colleague, injuring her in the thigh which led to her death.

The offense, she said, contravenes Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The matter was adjourned until February 9, for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now