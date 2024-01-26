Teenager jailed six months for attempting to rape 35-year-old woman in Ogun

An Abeokuta Magistrates Court in Ogun State on Friday sentenced a teenager, Adeola Saheed, to six months imprisonment for attempting to rape a 35- year-old woman in the state.

Police arraigned the 19-year-old defendant on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and attempted rape.

The magistrate, Mrs. O.O. Odumosu, said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the defendant accordingly.

Saheed was sentenced to six months imprisonment on each count with an option of N300,000 fine.

The jail term will however run concurrently

The prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Olomore Housing Estate in Abeokuta on October 12, 2023.

He said the defendant conspired with one other now at large to commit the act.

Shonibare said: “The defendant ran into the complainant compound with a plank and screwdriver, pretending to be chasing a thief.

“When he got to the compound he saw the complainant washing cloth outside her house and asked if she saw anyone that ran into her compound and if she was the only one in the compound.

“The complainant replied to the convict and said that she was the only one in the compound.

“When she picked up her phone to call her husband, the convict attacked her.

“Immediately, the convict attacked her with the plank he was holding, held her neck, and tore her cloth in an attempt to rape her. Fortunately, the husband of the complainant came to her rescue.”

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 516, 360, and 359 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun, 2006.

