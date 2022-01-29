Teenagers burn girlfriend’s skull for ritual in Ogun

Four teenagers have allegedly slaughtered and burnt the skull of a girl for money ritual in Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The slain girl was said to be in a relationship with one of the teenagers, identified as Soliu who has escaped arrest.

Men of Ogun state police command arrested the remaining three in the early hours of Saturday following a tip off by a security guard in the community.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the boys arrested range between 17 and 21 years old.

“The suspect, Wariz Oladehinde, 17 years, Abdul Gafar Lukman 19 years and Mustakeem Balogun 20 years were all arrested following an information received at Adatan divisional headquarters from the head of the community security guard, that the suspects were seen burning something suspected to be human head in a local pot,” he disclosed.

Oyeyemi explained that upon receiving the information, the DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly led his team to the scene, where the three suspects were arrested, while the fourth one who is the boyfriend of the murdered girl escaped.

He said the teenagers confessed during interrogation, that what they were burning in the local pot was the head of the girlfriend of their escaped accomplice.

“They confessed further that the girl who was simply identified as Rofiat was lured by her boyfriend simply identified as Soliu to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they cut off her head and packed the remains in a sack, and dumped it in an old building.

“They subsequently led policemen to the building, where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The short cutlass and a knife used in cutting off the deceased head were also recovered.”

The PPRO stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who described the action of the suspects as “the height of callousness”, has ordered a manhunt of Soliu, the victim’s boyfriend, who is now at large.

The CP also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation, adding that they would be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

