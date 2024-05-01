Tekno, Kizz Daniel fight dirty over ‘Buga’ revenue

Nigerian singer Miles Kelechi aka Tekno and Daniel Anidugbe are currently at loggerheads over the revenue generated from their monster hit song titled “Buga.”

Trouble started when Tekno reacted to a post shared on April 14 by an X user who claimed that the singer revealed that he got 50 percent of revenue generated by the song.

The post read: “I got on Kizz Daniel’s Buga with no sort of legal agreement. I wasn’t expecting anything from him. I wanted to be silent about this but I think some levels of gratitude deserve to be spoken of.

“Do y’all know Kizz Daniel sends me 50% of every revenue he generates from that song?

“After his Buga tour, he sent me close to a billion naira and I was already shocked enough by that move. He didn’t end there. Every month, I receive millions as my own share of the revenue generated by Buga on streaming platforms… Kizz is a great guy I can’t lie.”

READ ALSO: Singer Tekno suggests how Nigeria can be fixed

In response to the alleged interview, Tekno said it was fake news and that Kizz Daniel did not have that much money to give to him.

Tekno wrote: “Him money no reach. Anybody wey put out that fake interview, thunder fire your mama…#Talkingshit.

(“He doesn’t have that much money. Thunder will strike whoever put out that fake interview”).

However, Kizz Daniel replied sarcastically, saying the song saved Tekno music career.

“Dem mention money you sef dey talk… spewing shit like anus. See ekuke way we rescue with BUGA!! Oloribu omo ale.”

(“You are talking when money is being mentioned. Spewing shit like anus. Look at ekuke we rescued with Buga, Basard,” the singer wrote.

Tekno immediately fired back, saying: “Hope you are trending now fool! Careful o, breeze blow foul nyash dey open. I’m not the one to be played with before I Kattwilliams yours Ass’’ #insecurenarcissist.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now