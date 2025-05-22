Telecom operators commit $1bn to network overhaul as Nigeria eyes improved connectivity by Q3

In a bold move signaling renewed confidence in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, telecom operators have committed over $1 billion to upgrade network infrastructure, marking the industry’s most substantial investment in years.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, made the announcement during a televised interview on Thursday, confirming that equipment deliveries from global manufacturers are set to begin in July.

“This is the first time in a long while that our telecom companies are placing network equipment orders of this magnitude,” Tijani said in the interview with TVC News. “We have verifiable data. These are over $1 billion in confirmed orders, and we’re tracking them through OEMs [Original Equipment Manufacturers].”

The massive procurement drive comes on the heels of a controversial 50 per cent tariff increase approved in February, Nigeria’s first telecom tariff adjustment in over a decade. The move, while met with mixed reactions from consumers, was aimed at balancing affordability with long-term service sustainability.

According to Tijani, the tariff revision provided telcos with the financial room to reinvest in long-neglected infrastructure amid escalating operating costs, which have surged by over 300 per cent over the past ten years.

“This investment is not just about business; it’s about ensuring that the average Nigerian has access to reliable and fast mobile and internet services,” Tijani said. “We expect Nigerians to start experiencing real, tangible improvements in network quality by the third quarter of this year.”

The incoming equipment will power upgrades to both 4G and 5G infrastructure, addressing long-standing service quality issues such as dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and limited rural coverage. Industry observers say the development may usher in a new era of digital inclusion and economic opportunity.

The announcement echoes sentiments shared earlier by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, who disclosed at a colloquium in Lagos in April that local telecom firms had placed massive orders, largely with Chinese vendors, to support a nationwide network upgrade.

Maida had also stressed that consumer behavior was shifting rapidly, with more Nigerians making calls through internet-based apps like WhatsApp rather than traditional voice networks. This, he explained, places increased pressure on broadband capacity and compels network providers to evolve.

Tijani further emphasized the broader implications of connectivity, particularly for rural communities. “Rural coverage isn’t just a service gap; it’s an economic and security priority,” he said. “President Bola Tinubu has made it clear that no Nigerian should be digitally left behind, regardless of location.”

While telecom operators are leading the charge in commercially viable areas, Tijani acknowledged that government support remains essential in expanding access to underserved and unprofitable regions.

“We must go beyond where private capital stops,” the Minister stated. “Investing in rural broadband infrastructure isn’t charity—it’s a matter of national security and inclusive development.”

