Telecom workers give MTN 14-day ultimatum to address alleged unfair labour practices

Workers in the telecommunications sector on Tuesday gave a 14-day ultimatum to MTN Nigeria, to address the allegation of unfair labour practices in the company to avoid disruption of its services.

The workers, under the aegis of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) gave the ultimatum at a press conference in Lagos.

In his address at the briefing, the PTECSSAN General Secretary, Mr. Okonu Abdullahi, said the union had written several letters to the company’s chief executive but did not receive any response.

Abdullahi listed 13-point issues, including expert quota policy and asked MTN to tackle the problems to avoid industrial action.

He said the company should discontinue with expatriates because of an abuse of the policy.

The PTECSSAN scribe said: “We have many expatriates in the company who do exactly the same job Nigerians do, there is the need to remove the expatriates.”

He also expressed regret at the prevelance of contract staff in MTN, saying this was disproportionate with what is obtainable in other countries in Africa.

He also called for improved condition of service in MTN Nigeria.

However, MTN’s Chief Corporate Services Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, said the claims of anti-labour activities were false.

Okigbo, in a letter presented by MTN Senior Manager in charge of External Relations, Funso Aina, said the claims were unsubstantiated and without any merit whatsoever.

