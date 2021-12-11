Telecommunications network still banned in seven Katsina LGAs —Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has stated that telecommunications network remain banned in seven local government areas of the state, to curb insecurity.

He said the state government applied to the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to restore mobile telecommunications network services in ten out of the 17 banned Local Government Areas.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the state government had banned mobile telecommunications network services in 17 LGAs, four months ago, as a measure to checkmate the activities of bandits.

Read also: NCC accuses state MDAs of hampering access to telecommunications

Masari’s Director General on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, who disclosed this in a statement, on Friday, identified the ten LGAs where the ban has been lifted to include: Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Dandume, Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.

He, however, outlined the banned seven LGAs to include: Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia.

Malumfashi had stated that the State Government “decided to suspend the ban in the ten local governments as a result of the return to near normalcy, even as efforts have remained on the front burner to ensure maximum return of peace in every part of the State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now