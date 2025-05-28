Telegram taps $300m xAI investment to supercharge platform with Grok AI

As part of a strategic alliance, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, plans to spend $300 million in Telegram in order to immediately incorporate its conversational AI model, Grok, into the well-known messaging app.

In addition to signaling Telegram’s increasing desire to improve user experience through AI-powered services, the partnership represents a major milestone in xAI’s aspirations to scale its technology outside X (formerly Twitter).

As part of the agreement, Grok will be integrated into Telegram to provide cutting-edge AI features like chatbot functionality, real-time search, and content summarization across channels and chats.

The action might make Telegram a more intelligent, AI-powered communication platform, increasing competition with Google’s ecosystem, Apple’s iMessage, and Meta’s WhatsApp.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that $300 million in cash and equity will be invested in the chat service by Elon Musk’s AI business, xAI.

He said that the agreement includes the distribution of xAI’s chatbot Grok through Telegram and its integration into Telegram-platform apps for a period of one year. Additionally, Durov stated that 50% of the money made from xAI memberships bought through the app will go to Telegram.

