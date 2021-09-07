Entertainment
Tems announces sophomore EP after featuring on Drake’s album
Nigerian recording artiste, Tems real name Temilade Openiyi has revealed that she is prepared to release her sophomore EP after successfully working with Wizkid, Justin Bieber and Drake this year.
The 26-year-old singer who made headlines a week ago after featuring on Canadian singer Drake’s ‘Fountain’ off the album, Certified Lover Boy, announced that she is prepared to take her music career further.
The announcement came via her Twitter handle. She wrote that;
“My beautiful gang, thank you for the massive love you’ve shown me. It’s too plenty. Honestly, believe me when I say I love y’all baaaaaddd. NEW EP OUT NEXT F*CKIN WEEK!!! It’s time…”
READ ALSO: Rapper Drake reveals Nigerian singer, Tems, will feature on his new album
This comes after a stellar year, where she’s featured on chart topping ‘Essence’ alongside Wizkid and Justin Bieber, while she’s also featured on a song with Drake.
In 2019, Tems launched with singles, ‘Looku Looku’ and ‘Mr. Rebel.’ She followed it up with ‘Try Me’ and then released two more singles before her debut EP, ‘For Broken Ears’.
