Tems reacts after Wizkid tried lifting her on stage during performance
Nigerian recording artiste, Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems has defended her senior colleague Wizkid after he received a backlash for trying to lift her during their performance at 02 Arena, London a couple of days ago.
There were mixed reactions on social media platforms following the moment Wizkid tried lifting Tems as they performed their hit track, “Essence” to tens of thousands of people at the venue.
American superstar, Moneybagg Yo, wants to work with Tems
While several social media users criticized the Afrobeats icon for lifting Tems, others didn’t really read a meaning to it as they felt it was in the heat of the moment and the singer didn’t have the intention of “defiling” her while on stage.
On Thursday night, Tems, who has also been on her “A Place Called Orange” tour in the United Kingdom, during one of her recent shows, seemingly spoke on the trending issue.
Watch the video below.
