Tems records second Billboard entry with Drake’s ‘Fountain’

Nigerian recording artiste, Tems, real name Temilade Openiyi has recorded her second Billboard Hot 100 top 40 entry in 2021 with Drake’s ‘Fountain’.

Recall Tems’ ‘Essence’ collaboration with Wizkid pulsated the talented 26-year-old into mainstream popularity following the success of the single on the Billboard chart. It has risen as high as No.44 on the same chart. Meanwhile, Canadian singer Justin Bieber has also featured on the remix version.

On Monday, September 13, the single, ‘Fountain’ debuted at No.26 on the Billboard chart.

Tems announces sophomore EP after featuring on Drake's album

The single is off Drake’s recently released album, Certified Lover Boy.

Drake’s album currently sits at No. 19. However, this week, Drake has reported nine of the 10 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, while ‘Fountains,’ his collaboration with Tems sits at No. 26.

Ripples Nigeria also reported several days ago that Tems will be releasing her sophomore EP titled, If Orange Was A Place on Wednesday, September 15. This is a followup to her debut EP, For Broken Ears.

