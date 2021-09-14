Entertainment
Tems records second Billboard entry with Drake’s ‘Fountain’
Nigerian recording artiste, Tems, real name Temilade Openiyi has recorded her second Billboard Hot 100 top 40 entry in 2021 with Drake’s ‘Fountain’.
Recall Tems’ ‘Essence’ collaboration with Wizkid pulsated the talented 26-year-old into mainstream popularity following the success of the single on the Billboard chart. It has risen as high as No.44 on the same chart. Meanwhile, Canadian singer Justin Bieber has also featured on the remix version.
On Monday, September 13, the single, ‘Fountain’ debuted at No.26 on the Billboard chart.
Read also: Tems announces sophomore EP after featuring on Drake’s album
The single is off Drake’s recently released album, Certified Lover Boy.
Drake’s album currently sits at No. 19. However, this week, Drake has reported nine of the 10 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, while ‘Fountains,’ his collaboration with Tems sits at No. 26.
Ripples Nigeria also reported several days ago that Tems will be releasing her sophomore EP titled, If Orange Was A Place on Wednesday, September 15. This is a followup to her debut EP, For Broken Ears.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...