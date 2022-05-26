Connect with us

Tems stuns netizens with ‘tobacco smoking’ video as she hangs out with Ayra Starr

Published

2 hours ago

on

Grammy nominee, Tems has stunned social media users after she was seen smoking a stick of tobacco in a video that recently surfaced online.

Tems, who is currently in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA) was seen hanging out in a bikini alongside her female friends and music industry colleague, Ayra Starr.

In the viral video, a specific moment stood out for the viewers.

The 26-year-old Afrobeats singer was seen puffing her tobacco as she relaxed by the pool while swiping through her phone.

Tems‘ singular act has stunned her fans across social media who have been expressing their shock on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Equally, Nigerians on the social media platform have also applauded the cordial relationship between Tems and her younger colleague, Ayra Starr who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavins Records.

Following Ayra Starr’s mainstream debut in January 2021, both singers were compared to each other primarily because of their physical resemblance and similarities in musical style.

At the time, most social media trolls and fans of the respective musicians predicted a possible rivalry in the future, albeit, the trending video has nullified any form of intended feud or animosity between both parties.

