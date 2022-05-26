Entertainment
Tems stuns netizens with ‘tobacco smoking’ video as she hangs out with Ayra Starr
Grammy nominee, Tems has stunned social media users after she was seen smoking a stick of tobacco in a video that recently surfaced online.
Tems, who is currently in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA) was seen hanging out in a bikini alongside her female friends and music industry colleague, Ayra Starr.
In the viral video, a specific moment stood out for the viewers.
The 26-year-old Afrobeats singer was seen puffing her tobacco as she relaxed by the pool while swiping through her phone.
Tems‘ singular act has stunned her fans across social media who have been expressing their shock on the microblogging site, Twitter.
Equally, Nigerians on the social media platform have also applauded the cordial relationship between Tems and her younger colleague, Ayra Starr who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavins Records.
Read also :Tems becomes first Nigerian artiste to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Following Ayra Starr’s mainstream debut in January 2021, both singers were compared to each other primarily because of their physical resemblance and similarities in musical style.
At the time, most social media trolls and fans of the respective musicians predicted a possible rivalry in the future, albeit, the trending video has nullified any form of intended feud or animosity between both parties.
Watch the video below.
Tems and Ayra Starr are livin’ it up in LA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9KEjLvfKCq
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) May 26, 2022
Here is a cross-section of comments from Nigerians.
Why e surprise una say Tems dey smoke?
Like una no see signs at all
— FineboyK! (@kemekyo_) May 26, 2022
See as person pikin thick gawd😫😫🥺❤️#Tems#asake#PALAZZO pic.twitter.com/TkfVyXR5JT
— 🧛♂️ (@1xtomy) May 26, 2022
Y’all thinking Tems is ur church member which one hmmm??? 😒
— Meenah. ❤️💚💙 (@Haminat09) May 26, 2022
Wizkid, Tems and Ayra starr relationship looks like School father, school mother and school daughter kinda relationship 😂
— Darmson 🇫🇷 (@Darmson2) May 26, 2022
This TEMS girl dey hide things too much Eii Ass paa bi dis!? 😍😊 https://t.co/21CRbIzlkt
— _melo69🏈 (@AwuduRiyaz) May 26, 2022
#tems get big stomok..make I rest with tummy trainer abeg befr I die 😆 🤣 😂
— cryptolove (@MaryIfunanya5) May 26, 2022
Tems and Ayra star doing the Rema and Fireboy shit.
Healthy competition
Bright Generation
Bright future for the Industry
— N O M N S O®😈🅿️🦇 (@IgboBoy_NOMNSO) May 26, 2022
Tems Et Ayra star both looking so sweet 🥰🥰🥰…@temsbaby 👏❤️👌 pic.twitter.com/F5c40u5NlS
— prudence_Daniels™🔱💋❤️✨💅 (@prudenceovlagos) May 26, 2022
I hope Tems and Ayra Starr entered studio after chilling together
— Still Ediyie❤ (@Abbye_edi__) May 26, 2022
Tems and AYRA Starr can Coexist and win in the same industry…
WizKid and Davido have done it before.
NOBODY WINS WHEN THE FAMILY FUEDS 🐩✨ pic.twitter.com/HmntnmShAe
— Afrokonnect (@AfrokonnectNG) May 26, 2022
Tems: You bring the lighter, Roll me in rizla, set me on fire
Nigerians when they finally see a video of Tems smoking: pic.twitter.com/3GAcpd4Uh1
— SteeL (@Heykeelis) May 26, 2022
