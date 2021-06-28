Entertainment
Tems, Wizkid fall short at BET Awards 2021, as Burna continues winning streak. See more winners
On Sunday, June 27, the 2021 BET Award ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles.
The BET Awards which honors Black excellence in entertainment and sports was held with the theme “Year of the Black Woman.”
Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony where a live audience attended for the first time since the pandemic began.
Veteran rapper and actress, Queen Latifah received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her “amazing success” throughout her decades-long career.
Rappers Lil Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love honored the entertainer with a performance of her songs “Ladies First” and “U.N.I.T.Y..” Queen Latifah then gave a speech, expressing her gratitude.
Meanwhile, Grammy award winner, Burna Boy went home with the Best International Award plaque for the third consecutive year.
Nigerian songstress, Tems failed to emerge victorious in the Best New International Act category.
Check out the complete lists of winners below;
Album of the Year
“Heaux Tales” Jazmine Sullivan — Winner
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
H.E.R. — Winner
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
Chris Brown — Winner
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic — Winner
Best Collaboration
“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Lil Baby — Winner
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
Video of the Year
“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
Video Director of the Year
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner
Best New Artist
Giveon — Winner
Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin
BET Her Award
“Good Days” Sza — Winner
Best International Act
Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Savage (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner
Best Movie
“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner
Best Actress
Andra Day — Winner
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman — Winner
Youngstars Award:
Marsai Martin — Winner
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
Naomi Osaka — Winner
Sportsman of the Year Award:
Lebron James — Winner
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner
By Adekunle Fajana
