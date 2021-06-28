 Tems, Wizkid fall short at BET Awards 2021, as Burna continues winning streak. See more winners | Ripples Nigeria
Entertainment

Tems, Wizkid fall short at BET Awards 2021, as Burna continues winning streak. See more winners

Published

1 min ago

on

On Sunday, June 27, the 2021 BET Award ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles.

The BET Awards which honors Black excellence in entertainment and sports was held with the theme “Year of the Black Woman.”

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony where a live audience attended for the first time since the pandemic began.

Veteran rapper and actress, Queen Latifah received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her “amazing success” throughout her decades-long career.

Rappers Lil Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love honored the entertainer with a performance of her songs “Ladies First” and “U.N.I.T.Y..” Queen Latifah then gave a speech, expressing her gratitude.

Meanwhile, Grammy award winner, Burna Boy went home with the Best International Award plaque for the third consecutive year.

Nigerian songstress, Tems failed to emerge victorious in the Best New International Act category.

Check out the complete lists of winners below;

Album of the Year

“Heaux Tales” Jazmine Sullivan — Winner

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R. — Winner

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Chris Brown — Winner

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic — Winner

Best Collaboration

“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Lil Baby — Winner

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Video of the Year

“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Video Director of the Year

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner

Best New Artist

Giveon — Winner

Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin

BET Her Award

“Good Days” Sza — Winner

Best International Act

Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Savage (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner

Best Movie

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner

Best Actress

Andra Day — Winner

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman — Winner

Youngstars Award:

Marsai Martin — Winner

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Naomi Osaka — Winner

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Lebron James — Winner

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner

By Adekunle Fajana

Opinions

