Ten killed in Indonesia as truck crashes at bus stop

At least 10 people including school children have been killed with several others injured after a truck transporting irons crashed at a school bus stop in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, on Wednesday morning.

According to police report, the truck was heading for East Jakarta when it “crashed at a bus stop in front of a school and killed at least 10 people, most of them elementary students.”

“The students were waiting for a ride home after finishing classes when the truck smashed into a bus stop on the main road connecting the Bekasi area and East Jakarta. There were about 20 students at the scene, and those who were injured were taken to two hospitals,” the report said.

“The truck also hit a telecommunications pole that fell down and crushed motorbikes and a pickup van that was crossing the road. The driver of the pickup also died on the spot.”

The driver of the truck has been detained as part of an investigation, according to Latif Usman, the director of the Jakarta police traffic director.

