Ten mission schools involved in Kwara hijab controversy to resume Monday | Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State Government has announced that the 10 schools involved in a recent hijab controversy in the state would resume their third term academic session on Monday, April 12.

A statement from Kemi Adeosun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development on Sunday, April 11, said the decision was to bring students in the schools to meet up for the period when their schools were shut.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the 10 grant-aided missionary schools involved in the controversy were shut down by the state government on Februarg 19 for safety reasons.

”This is to inform parents/guardians and teachers that the 2020/2021 Third Term Academic Session for the 10 schools affected in the recent hijab debate starts on Monday, April 12.

”This is part of the government’s efforts to bring the students in these schools up to speed in whatever they may have missed when their schools were shut.

”This is especially necessary for students preparing for external examinations.

”The resumption date for other schools not affected by the brief closure of schools is Monday 26th, 2021, as had earlier been communicated,” Adeosun said.

According to the permanent secretary, all the teachers and staff of the affected schools should resume duty and commence classes immediately.

She, however, noted that the Monitoring and Inspection team of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development would be going round to ascertain compliance.

The schools are C&S College Sabo-Oke, St. Anthony’s Secondary school, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo-Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

