Ten Nigerian banks lose over N87bn in one week amid naira scarcity

Ten commercial banks in Nigeria have lost N87.4 billion in market value within a week of trading activities (March 2nd, 2023 to March 10th, 2023) on the Nigerian Exchange.

This is happening amid the difficulties that Nigerians face in accessing cash, and bank branches are shutting down earlier than usual due to fear of attacks.

The affected banks include some of the largest in the country, such as First Bank, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank.

First City Monument Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Unity, United Bank for Africa, Sterling Bank, Stanbic bank, and Jaiz bank also suffered significant losses.

Breakdown of the banks’ losses

The largest loss was experienced by First Bank, whose share price dropped from N11.65 per share on March 2 to N11 per share on March 10.

This resulted in a staggering loss of N23.3 billion for First Bank shareholders, as the bank’s market value decreased from N418.1 billion on March 2 to N394.8 billion on March 10.

Zenith Bank followed suit in terms of the banks with the biggest loss, with N18.8 billion wiped off the value of the bank.

READ ALSO:From earning over N130,000 monthly to making nothing, PoS operators lament Naira scarcity

Zenith Bank’s market value stood at N828.8 billion on March 2, when the share price was at N26.4. However, the bank’s market value dropped to N810 billion on March 10, as its share price plummeted to N25.8 per share at the end of trading.

During the same period, UBA’s share price dropped from N8.7 on March 2 to N8.25 on March 10, resulting in the market value of the bank dropping from N297.5 billion to N282.14 billion, and a loss of N15.3 billion in the one week under review.

Other banks that experienced losses in market value during this period include Access Bank, whose market value dropped from N330.5 billion to N325.2 billion, resulting in a loss of N5.33 billion.

FCMB’s market value dropped from N88.7 billion to N85.3 billion, resulting in a loss of N3.36 billion. GTB’s market value dropped from N785.8 billion to N779.9 billion, resulting in a loss of N5.8 billion.

Unity Bank’s market value dropped from N66.6 billion to N60.7 billion, resulting in a loss of N584.4 million. Sterling Bank’s market value dropped from N44.6 billion to N43.1 billion, resulting in a loss of N1.43 billion.

Finally, Stanbic Bank’s market value dropped from N531.2 billion to N518.2 billion, resulting in a loss of N12.9 billion.

Jaiz Bank’s market value dropped from N31.4 billion to N31.08 billion, resulting in a loss of N345.4 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now