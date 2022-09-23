Ten people dead as cholera hits Gombe communities

The Gombe State Commissioner for Health, Habu Dahiru, has lamented that about ten persons have died from a new outbreak of cholera disease in the state.

Represented by Abdulrahman Shuaibu, the executive secretary of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, at an event in the state capital on Thursday, Dahiru told news men that as of September 20, a total of 236 cases of cholera had been recorded in the state.

“This year, from June, we had sporadic cases of cholera in Balanga LGA and because of the preparedness and prompt response, it has been largely subdued without escalation,” he noted.

“These outbreaks are recorded in eight wards across Balanga, Yamaltu-Deba, Nafada, Funakaye and Gombe LGA of the state.

Read also: Kano govt confirms 189 cholera cases in 20 LGAs

“The state ministry of health has promptly initiated public health actions for prevention and control of the disease.

“As of September 20, there was an increase in the number of cases as 236 cases have been listed so far.”

The health boss assured that efforts have been launched to prevent further infection, adding that the community members should abide by the environmental and sanitation laws of the state.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now