The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination results.
The council revealed that a total of ten schools were derecognised by it for engaging in mass cheating.
More to come….
- 15 things you may not know about late Rear Admiral Kanu who died at the age of 77 - January 13, 2021
- Owner of Club Victoria arrested, to be arraigned for violating COVID-19 protocols - January 13, 2021
- Ten schools derecognised, as NECO releases 2020 SSCE results - January 13, 2021