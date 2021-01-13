Latest Metro

Ten schools derecognised, as NECO releases 2020 SSCE results

January 13, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

The council revealed that a total of ten schools were derecognised by it for engaging in mass cheating.

More to come….

