Tenant arrested for allegedly killing landlord by squeezing his balls over electricity bills

A 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing her 50-year-old landlord, Monday Oladele, by squeezing his balls during an altercation over electricity bills.

The State Police Command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of Ossai in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident happened in the Sango-Ota area of the state.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on March 11 following a report lodged at the Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters by the deceased brother, Taiwo Oladele, who reported that his brother had a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of an electricity bill.

The police spokesman said the complainant reported that during the disagreement, Ossai reportedly grabbed and pulled the private parts of her landlord which resulted in his eventual death.

“During the fight, the suspect, Ifeoma Ossai, grabbed the landlord by his manhood and he fell unconscious. He was rushed to the General Hospital, Ota, where a doctor on duty confirmed him dead,” the police image maker said.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Sango-Ota Division, Saleh Dahiru, subsequently led officers to the scene and arrested the suspect.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed the deceased asked her to pay the electricity bill. But she insisted that until the water was directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in, she would not pay the electricity or any other utility bill.

“This led to a scuffle, consequent upon which the suspect grabbed and pulled the private parts of the landlord.

“The deceased subsequently slumped, and he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

“The Ogun State Police Commissioner, CP Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution,” he added.

