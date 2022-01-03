Teni flees after gunshots ring out at her concert in Port Harcourt

Nigerian recording artiste, Teniola Akpata popularly known as Teni, absconded from the stage after hearing gunshots during her performance at a concert in Buguma, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In the viral video that has been circulating on social media, Teni was performing on stage when a fight broke out between two men in the crowd. She had to run for her own safety after hearing the sound of gunshots moments later.

Her bouncers were able to protect her as the mammoth crowd dispersed at the sound of the gunshot.

Concert goers also revealed that several people were injured due to the stampede that followed the hostile moment.

