Tennis legend’s incredible gesture floors Nick Kyrgios

With the Australian bushfires wreaking havoc across the country, there is a need for more aid to the country, as Australians look forward to redevelop after the damage. While rains have somewhat helped put out some of the bushfires, a lot of damage has already been done. The restoration work can take months, if not more.

When tennis legend John McEnroe pledged to donate $1,000 each time Nick Kyrgios wins a match, it made fans go crazy. It made a memorable moment in the sport's history. After the outstanding performance of Kyrgios against Lorenzo Sonego, the aftermath of the match added beauty to it and left a long-lasting impression in the audience.

Nick Kyrgios pledge to help in bushfire donation

Previously, Australian Nick Kyrgios had announced to help the victims of the Australian Bushfire Crisis by promising to give $200 donation for every ace he plays in the home summer tournaments.

Approximately 1,000 homes have been destroyed, thousands of lives have been disrupted in the destructive bushfire that has run along 10 million hectors of bushland in Australia. Kyrgios has stood by the side of the victims of such a major crisis.

His action has mobilized thousands of people to come forward to help in the donation fund of the Australian bushfire crisis.

Due to his call, at Rod Laver Arena, the Tennis Australia Rally for Relief has successfully managed to raise around $5 million for the bushfire victims fund.

The initiatives taken by Nick Kyrgios has inspired many fellow Australians to come up. His care and worry for his native land have been a remarkable sign in the humanitarian context. With the support from his followers, he has now achieved another big name by his side, John McEnroe, who also supported the kind initiative by him.

The “Gesture”

McEnroe had announced the donation of $1000 in front of the crowd present on the match day and millions of followers and audiences present in the world, watching the remarkable moment. His gesture had made Kyrgios speechless and spellbound.

Kyrgios’s Tweet to Tennis Australia

Earlier in December, Nick Kyrgios had tweeted a proposal to Tennis Australia, requesting them to organise an exhibition match to raise a fund in order to help the victims of the Australia bush fire. Since the bush fire news had been propagated, Nick has shown his prime concern, has been sympathetic and humanitarian towards the survivors and victims of the major catastrophe.

Like Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, who is ranked in number 48, has also promised a donation of $100 for every ace he makes in the Australian summer.

The support of the legend, McEnroe has helped Kyrgios to be more determined and passionate about his next matches.

