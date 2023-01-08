Tennis world no.1 Alcarez among players to miss Australian Open

A number of players, including the men’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz, have been ruled out of the coming Australian Open.

Alcarez, 19, suffered a leg injury in pre-season training and will now miss the tournament which begins on 16 January in Melbourne.

The young Spaniard became the youngest men’s world number one in history after winning his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open in September.

“When I was at my best in pre-season I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement,” Alcaraz said.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Kooyong or the Australian Open.”

He added: “It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 Australian Open.”

In the women’s singles, Venus Williams has also withdrawn after sustaining an injury at a warm-up tournament.

The 42-year-old had been awarded a wildcard for the Grand Slam, but has now been replaced by Australian world number 173 Kimberly Birrell.

Also, two-time Australian Open champion, Naomi Osaka, on Sunday pulled out just over a week before it starts.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at AO2023,” the tournament said on Twitter. No reason for the Japanese star’s withdrawal was given.

Emma Raducanu might also not compete at the Australian Open after she rolled her ankle at the ASB Classic on Thursday.

There are also doubts over women’s world number one Iga Swiatek’s fitness after she withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 next week.

Poland’s Swiatek, 21, has a problem with her right shoulder.

