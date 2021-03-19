Tension, as ﻿Arewa youths threaten Yorubas to vacate North or face consequences | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Tension, as Arewa youths threaten Yorubas to vacate North or face consequences
The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has issued a three-day ultimatum to Yorubas residing in the North to leave or it will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting them back home.
This call was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, March 18, by the Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami.
The group explained, “We are hereby giving him the ultimatum of 72 hours to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back home.”
According to Danlami, this call cane after “one Mr. Sunday Igboho issued a press statement in which he was quoted as saying enough is enough that the time for Yoruba nation is now, they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners.”
However, he noted that the entity of Nigeria is nonnegotiable and called on all stakeholders in the country to reject anything that would cause confusion in the land.
Read also: Arewa youths urge Yahaya Bello to vie for presidency in 2023
“This is despite the fact that the constitution of the country has made it crystal clear that any Nigerian can live in any part of the country irrespective of his or her religious and tribal placements,” the Arewa statement read
The Arewa Youth said that it still affirms its position as a law-abiding civil youth organization, that notwithstanding, it would not fold its arm and watch innocent Nigerians being threatened by individuals who clearly have no regard and respect for the law like Mr. Sunday Igboho.
According to the group, “Since it is Igboho who wants his people out of the North to form a Yoruba nation, we will make it easy for him by asking Mr. Igboho to provide a means of transportation to convey his people to the southwest.”
It noted that Mr. Igboho has continuously threatened the lives and property of northerners residing in the southwest for no reason, adding, “we have kept quiet for the sake of peace and for respect of the laws of our country, but as Mr. Igboho rightly said, enough is enough.”
