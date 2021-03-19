 Tension, as ﻿Arewa youths threaten Yorubas to vacate North or face consequences | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Tension, as ﻿Arewa youths threaten Yorubas to vacate North or face consequences

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tension, as ﻿Arewa youths threaten Yorubas to vacate North or face consequences

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has issued a three-day ultimatum to Yorubas residing in the North to leave or it will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting them back home.

This call was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, March 18, by the Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami.

The group explained, “We are hereby giving him the ultimatum of 72 hours to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back home.”

According to Danlami, this call cane after “one Mr. Sunday Igboho issued a press statement in which he was quoted as saying enough is enough that the time for Yoruba nation is now, they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners.”

However, he noted that the entity of Nigeria is nonnegotiable and called on all stakeholders in the country to reject anything that would cause confusion in the land.

Read also: Arewa youths urge Yahaya Bello to vie for presidency in 2023

“This is despite the fact that the constitution of the country has made it crystal clear that any Nigerian can live in any part of the country irrespective of his or her religious and tribal placements,” the Arewa statement read

The Arewa Youth said that it still affirms its position as a law-abiding civil youth organization, that notwithstanding, it would not fold its arm and watch innocent Nigerians being threatened by individuals who clearly have no regard and respect for the law like Mr. Sunday Igboho.

According to the group, “Since it is Igboho who wants his people out of the North to form a Yoruba nation, we will make it easy for him by asking Mr. Igboho to provide a means of transportation to convey his people to the southwest.”

It noted that Mr. Igboho has continuously threatened the lives and property of northerners residing in the southwest for no reason, adding, “we have kept quiet for the sake of peace and for respect of the laws of our country, but as Mr. Igboho rightly said, enough is enough.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports12 hours ago

EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight

Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Sports12 hours ago

Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Sports13 hours ago

Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Sports14 hours ago

Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat

Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. The...
Latest17 hours ago

What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?

With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...

Latest Tech News

Tech14 hours ago

9 free tools you can use for academic writing

We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
Tech14 hours ago

How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?

PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Tech15 hours ago

Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy

PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Tech15 hours ago

Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
Tech16 hours ago

What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?

When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Latest21 hours ago

Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.