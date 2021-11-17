Tension as accident, stray bullet kill two motorcyclists in Ondo

There was tension in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday, after a woman and a policeman accidentally killed three persons.

The victims include two commercial motorcycle riders and a passenger.

An eyewitness told journalists the incident occurred when a bus driven by the woman knocked down a commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger.

Other commercial motorcycle riders protested the death of their colleague by blocking a major road in the area.

The timely intervention of a police operative attached to a filling station in the area saved the woman from being lynched by the angry mob.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the situation degenerated when the security operative mistakenly killed another commercial motorcyclist during the fracas.

He reportedly fired some gunshots into the air in a bid to escape from the mob who attacked him while attempting to rescue the woman, but another motorcyclist was hit by a stray bullet.

Following the incident, the protesters set a bonfire on the major highway before the arrival of a team of policemen attached to the Division A Police Headquarters in the city calmed the situation.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, told journalists the angry protesters later attacked the policeman who escaped from the scene with severe wounds.

She said: “It was a road accident in which a woman driving a car hit and killed a commercial motorcyclist. Then a crowd gathered at the scene and was trying to mob the woman.

“The policeman then approached the scene to disperse the crowd and rescue the woman, but the angry crowd mobbed him. It was while he was trying to rescue himself that he shot into the air and incidentally, he misfired.”

