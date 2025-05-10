Tension as gunmen set trucks ablaze in Imo State (Video)

There is tension after a disturbing video of some gunmen setting multiple trucks ablaze in the Okigwe and Onuimo Local Government Areas of Imo State, triggering fear as residents fled for safety amid the violence, further escalating insecurity in the region.

In the video shared on several social media platforms, several trucks were seen engulfed in flames while bystanders expressing shock and sympathy as the fire raged.

In the video, an eyewitness is heard lamenting the worsening security situation and criticised the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, describing his inactivity and inability to curb violence in the state as shameful.

“Okigwe and Onuimo LGAs are burning while our governor is busy enjoying his brand-new private jet,” the man is heard lamenting.

“Lives and properties of Imolites are being destroyed by insecurity.”

The man went on to call on the governor to either take immediate action or delegate the responsibility of security to the local governments or resign.

Addressing the Governor directly, he said:

“Dear Governor, as you have proven to all that you’re incapable and incapacitated to handle the security challenges in Okigwe and Onuimo, kindly release full allocations to these LGAs to handle their security challenges by themselves or you resign.

“Don’t you have human sympathy? Don’t you have human feelings? Are you comfortable with the pain and suffering of Imolites?”

Another person also questioned the conscience of the governor, asking whether the cries of the people mean anything to him.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma, please, where is your conscience? Are you not seeing or hearing the cry of the people you govern? What are the sins of the people against you that you’ve sworn to mercilessly deal with Imolites?

“People are being killed and properties are being destroyed daily, while you and your family are enjoying the state’s funds. If Imolites are completely destroyed and wiped out, who will you govern?”

Though it could not be ascertained why the gunmen set the trucks on fire or the motive behind it, residents of the area reveal that they have been facing serious security threats from the gunmen who strike at will without challenge from security agencies while government has not done anything to checkmate their activities.

