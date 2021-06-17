Tension, as security operative kills bike rider in Delta

There was tension on Thursday morning, along Orhuwhorun Road in the Udu council area of Delta State, after security operatives allegedly gunned down a yet-to-be-identified commercial motorcyclist.

Following the incident, an angry mob immediately set ablaze the police vehicle.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the incident occurred at about 11:30 am, close to the Police Post at the junction of God’s Delight Assembly (alias Free Indeed).

Witnesses had claimed that the Okada rider was shot dead by a policeman over his refusal to pay an illegal charge of N100, however, another report claimed that the victim was shot dead by a vigilante operative working with the police.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the policemen and vigilante operatives mount the spot daily, demanding the sum of N100 from operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) who ply the route, even while carrying out stop and search duties.

“A policeman just shot one Okada man at Free Indeed Junction. The police vehicle is burning right now. The Okada men are protesting here. The corpse has been taken to the Ovwian police station,” a source said.

The incident has also left residents of the area in fear, as there were reports of heavy military presence at the Udu Express Junction, which leads to the Police station.

Following the incident, a mob was said to have made a move to destroy the Ovwian Police Station but was stopped by the military operatives who were deployed to the area.

By Victor Uzoho

