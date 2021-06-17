Metro
Tension, as security operative kills bike rider in Delta
There was tension on Thursday morning, along Orhuwhorun Road in the Udu council area of Delta State, after security operatives allegedly gunned down a yet-to-be-identified commercial motorcyclist.
Following the incident, an angry mob immediately set ablaze the police vehicle.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the incident occurred at about 11:30 am, close to the Police Post at the junction of God’s Delight Assembly (alias Free Indeed).
Witnesses had claimed that the Okada rider was shot dead by a policeman over his refusal to pay an illegal charge of N100, however, another report claimed that the victim was shot dead by a vigilante operative working with the police.
READ ALSO: HURIWA demands adequate security for EFCC chairman following claim of death threats
Meanwhile, it was gathered that the policemen and vigilante operatives mount the spot daily, demanding the sum of N100 from operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) who ply the route, even while carrying out stop and search duties.
“A policeman just shot one Okada man at Free Indeed Junction. The police vehicle is burning right now. The Okada men are protesting here. The corpse has been taken to the Ovwian police station,” a source said.
The incident has also left residents of the area in fear, as there were reports of heavy military presence at the Udu Express Junction, which leads to the Police station.
Following the incident, a mob was said to have made a move to destroy the Ovwian Police Station but was stopped by the military operatives who were deployed to the area.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....