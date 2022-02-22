Tension builds as Putin recognizes two Ukraine separatist regions, deploys troops

The building tension between Russia and Ukraine has taken another dimension after President Vladimir Putin of Russia recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Though the declaration of independence by the two regions has been met with widespread condemnation from the West as there are fears it could provide a pretext for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin, in an announcement in a televised speech on Monday night, signed a decree recognizing the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” (DPR) and the “Luhansk People’s Republic” (LPR) as independent.

He also laid out plans for aid agreements between Russia and the two separatist territories.

A few hours after the announcement, the Russian leader instructed his country’s Defense Ministry to send troops into the territories for “the function of peacekeeping.”

