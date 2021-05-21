Tension in Imo as soldiers allegedly kill two vigilante members | Ripples Nigeria

Tension overtook Ejemekuru community, in Oguta council area of Imo State, when soldiers attached to the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Owerri, the State capital, allegedly shot dead two members of the community’s vigilante.

The two vigilante members were said to have been shot dead in the early hours of Thursday morning, while on watch duty in the community, by the newly deployed soldiers to the state.

President General of Ejemekwuru Autonomous Community, Sir Kyrian Igwubuike, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the two vigilante members were on community watch.

He further claimed that the newly deployed soldiers had shot dead the vigilante members without any provocation.

He said the soldiers had stormed the camp of the vigilante and opened fire on them killing two, while the rest scampered for safety.

When contacted, the Army Public Relations Officer of 34 Artilery Brigade, Obinze, Lt. Babatunde Subairo, denied knowledge of the incident.

But, Igwebuike said that he has officially reported the incident to the Artillery Brigade, DSS, the office of DPO of Oguta Division, who directed that the corpses should be deposited at the morgue.

By John Chukwu…

