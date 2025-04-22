Tension in Osun as NNPP calls for Adeleke’s removal, PDP defends Gov’s record

Political tensions are mounting in Osun State as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) exchanged sharp criticisms over the performance of Governor Ademola Adeleke, with both parties setting their sights on the 2026 governorship election.

The NNPP, through its state chairman Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, on Monday called for Adeleke’s removal, accusing the governor of leading an administration devoid of direction and prioritizing personal gain over public good.

“Osun deserves better than the present governor,” Odeyemi said in a statement. “We need a leader with vast knowledge of governance, one who can rise above political sentiments and deliver meaningful progress.”

He further urged other political stakeholders to unite behind a credible candidate who would represent the interests of the state, warning that failure to do so could jeopardize Osun’s development.

Read Also: Rhodes-Vivour backs coalition to unseat APC, rules out alliance with ruling party

The ruling PDP, however, swiftly responded, rejecting Odeyemi’s comments as baseless and politically motivated. In a counter-statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Bamiji, the party described Odeyemi as lacking the experience and insight to assess Adeleke’s performance accurately.

“The governor’s achievements speak volumes,” Bamiji asserted. “From infrastructure to healthcare and workers’ welfare, the administration has proven its commitment to the people of Osun.”

Highlighting key accomplishments, the PDP cited over 200 kilometres of completed road projects, including the state’s first flyover in Ilé-Ifè, a dual carriageway, and two new flyovers in Osogbo to ease traffic congestion. The party also pointed to Adeleke’s clearance of salary arrears, the launch of a free health insurance scheme for pensioners and persons with disabilities, and the rehabilitation of more than 200 health centres across the state.

“If Odeyemi cannot acknowledge these strides, it is clear he is blinded by political bitterness,” the PDP stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now