Politics
Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held a meeting to deliberate on the way forward for the party towards 2023.
The meeting which was tension-soaked had a number of the NWC members pushing for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, who has been having a running battle to remain in office.
A very reliable source at the meeting disclosed that the NWC members were unhappy with Secondus’ handling of issues in the party, which they said has not made the party play its role as a viable alternative, or opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
It was gathered, that NWC members amongst other issues accused Secondus of not providing effective leadership to enable the party take advantage of what they see as the poor leadership style of the APC to convince Nigerians to do away with the ruling party in 2023.
“Many of the NWC members are unhappy with him (Secondus). He has not lived up to expectations. And we’re afraid that our great party would not make the expected impact in 2023 if we retain Secondus as national chairman”, the source who did not want to be named told Ripples Nigeria.
He stated that issues of financial impropriety and mismanagement were also raised against the chairman, whom he claimed had a hard time defending himself.
“There were also allegations of financial mismanagement brought against him. And we needed explanations, which we are yet to receive. There was so much tension, and it was clear many stakeholders in the party wanted Secondus out.
“He has been unable to manage the simmering crisis in the party, some chapters in the north are barely hanging on by a thread. Even in the south west, some prominent members are at war with each other, and the only reason the party has not imploded there is because of their strong faith in the party. Secondus has also failed to manage the situation. We think he just has to leave so we can reposition the party for 2023”, the highly placed source revealed.
He further revealed that a number of the party’s national executives also offered to resign from their positions so as not to be dragged down with the embattled national chairman.
Read also: Secondus tells Makinde, Fayose to approach Saraki committee to resolve who to lead S’West PDP
Secondus may have incurred the wrath of the NWC members when he unilaterally lifted a suspension placed on some lawmakers at the House of Representatives under the party’s platform who had been sanctioned for the role they played in the emergence of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the lower chamber, as well as other minority officials.
The opposition PDP had nominated Kingsley Chinda for the position of minority leader and Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader. Yakubu Barde was nominated as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip by the PDP.
But in what was viewed as a betrayal, some members of the PDP backed the Speaker, Gbajabiamila, to reject the PDP nominees and instead endorsed the emergence of Ndudi Elumelu and Toby Okechukwu as Minority and Deputy Minority leaders respectively. Gideon Gwani was picked as Minority Whip and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.
The action made the PDP sanction a number of members which led to the suspension of Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid, a move that was reversed by Secondus without the approval of the NWC.
Secondus’ situation is said to be more precarious as he is not in the good books of the Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike who is presently regarded as a kingmaker in the party.
The NWC Tuesday meeting which was reportedly extended due to the heated debates around the removal of Secondus came to an inconclusive end with the officials trying to calm tempers, as stakeholders kept insisting that Secondus must go, a situation that was said to have split the NWC.
Politics
DEVELOPING STORY: 10 abducted students of Govt Science School, Kagara, regain freedom
Ten abducted students of Government Science School, Kagara, Niger State, have reportedly regained freedom.
Details shortly…
Politics
Nigerian int’l fraudster, Invictus, jailed 10 years for $11m fraud
Nigerian international fraudster, Obinwanne Okeke, also known as Invictus, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Virginia Court in the US for defrauding Americans of $11m.
Okeke was sentenced on Tuesday by Chief District Judge, Rebecca Smith, for his involvement in a ‘computer-based intrusion fraud scheme that caused approximately $11m in known losses to his victims’, according to the prosecutors.
The lead prosecutor, Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said of the verdict:
“Through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims.
“Today’s sentence further demonstrates EDVA’s and FBI’s worldwide reach in vigorously pursuing justice on behalf of American victims and others and holding international cybercriminals accountable, no matter where they commit their crimes.”
According to court documents, the 33-year-old Okeke and others had, between 2015 to 2019, engaged in a conspiracy to conduct various computer-based frauds.
The syndicate obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia.
As part of the scheme, they engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment.
Read also: Court orders final forfeiture of N235.4m belonging to fraudster Invictus Obi to FG
In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed the syndicate to capture login credentials.
They then sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices.
Okeke participated in the effort to victimise Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11m which was transferred overseas.
Okeke was also said to have engaged in other forms of cyberfraud, including sending phishing emails to capture email credentials, creating fraudulent web pages, and causing other losses to numerous victims.
Okeke was at one time, listed on the Forbes 30 under 30 category for his business exploits and described as an inspiration to Nigerian youths.
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,368 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Abiodun, Akeredolu, three others receive Daniel into APC
The former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday officially completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, just two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
3. Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Read more
4. FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme. Read more
5. FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021
6. Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading. Read more
7. Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks. Read more
8. Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market
Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion. Read more
9. Member of Buhari’s economy advisory team faults NBS report on inflation rate
A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on the inflation released on Tuesday. Read more
10. UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Read more
