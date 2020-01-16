Tension on the rise as Trump’s impeachment articles sent to Senate for trial

There is heightened tension in the camp of US President Donald Trump after articles of impeachment charging the American leader with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress were delivered to the Senate for trial.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell revealed that the impeachment articles were delivered to the Senate on Wednesday, setting in motion a historic trial that threatens Trump’s removal from office.

McConnell also informed that the articles would be formally read to the chamber on Thursday at noon (17:00 GMT), after which Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be sworn in to preside over the trial.

“This is a difficult time for our country, but this is precisely the kind of time for which the framers created the Senate,” McConnell said, referring to the authors of the US Constitution.

The development comes after the Speaker of the Us House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, told her colleagues to be ready to vote to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week.

“In an impeachment trial, every Senator takes an oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,’” she wrote.

“Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution.”

Pelosi’s letter signals the end of the week-long standoff between the House and Senate over the articles, after the California Democrat delayed sending the two articles of impeachment the House passed last month to the Senate.

