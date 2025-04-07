Tensions in Osun as APC alleges plan to reinstate PDP council officials

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over what it described as a looming political crisis, accusing the state government of plotting to install council officials elected in the February 21 local government polls, despite a standing court order reinstating previously sacked APC chairmen and councillors.

During a press briefing in Osogbo on Sunday, former Commissioner for Information, Mr. Sunday Akere, speaking on behalf of the party’s leadership, alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration was planning to forcefully install the newly elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) council officials using a court order expected to be granted on April 17 by an Osun State High Court in Ikirun.

Akere, joined by prominent APC figures including ex-lawmaker Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, former Commissioner for Local Government Adebayo Adeleke, and ex-Special Adviser Jamiu Olawumi, warned that the government’s strategy—allegedly involving the use of the Amotekun security outfit and hired thugs—could spark unrest across the state.

He further claimed that the PDP-led administration was set to deploy an order of mandamus to enable the PDP chairmen to assume office at local government secretariats currently under the control of APC officials, who were reinstated by a court ruling. According to him, this move might ignite violent confrontations and undermine the fragile peace in the state.

In response, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, dismissed the APC’s allegations as a calculated attempt to distract from its own legal troubles. He described the opposition’s claims as baseless blackmail, accusing the party of clinging to power illegally at the grassroots level.

Rasheed revealed that the APC was currently facing three separate lawsuits over its continued occupation of the council secretariats. He explained that the PDP-elected officials under the umbrella of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and the All Peoples Party (APP) had all challenged the legitimacy of APC’s local government takeover following the court’s nullification of the October 2022 elections.

READ ALSO: APC insists on probe into alleged misuse of Rivers funds, Fubara camp fires back

He clarified that Governor Adeleke had not initiated any legal action against the APC-led councils. Instead, the governor had instructed the newly elected PDP officials to remain law-abiding and avoid actions that could incite violence.

However, Mr. Akere insisted that the state government’s actions were an attempt to override due process. He warned that any effort to reinstate the PDP officials through judicial shortcuts would be strongly resisted by the APC, which he said was prepared to defend its legally recognized chairmen.

“The state government is relying on what we consider a backdoor arrangement to stage a judicial coup on April 17,” Akere claimed. “They intend to present PDP officials who have been absent from the councils to a compliant judge, seek an order of mandamus, and use this to stage a forceful takeover of the secretariats with the aid of Amotekun operatives and thugs.”

He added that local government workers, who had been staying away from work since the dispute began, would be used to legitimize the takeover, a situation he warned could destabilize the state.

Akere also disclosed that the APC had submitted a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC), alleging judicial interference and bias encouraged by the current administration.

Rasheed, however, maintained that the APC’s accusations were not only unfounded but a deflection from the legal consequences of its defiance of court rulings. He insisted the PDP had chosen to pursue justice through lawful means and accused the opposition of plotting to incite violence under the guise of political resistance.

“The APC should focus on defending itself in court rather than threatening disorder,” Rasheed said. “Governor Adeleke remains committed to rule of law and good governance, and will not be dragged into their self-inflicted legal and political troubles.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now