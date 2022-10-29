TERROR ALERT: Nat’l Assembly embarks on ‘stop and search’ of cars entering its premises

The National Assembly has announced a stop and search policy as a measure of tackling the threats of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The announcement, made by the National Assembly Security Committee, on Friday, was contained in a memo signed by the Clerk of the Committee, Tahir Sani.

On Sunday, the United States Mission in Nigeria raised the alarm over an impending terror attack in the nation’s capital.

The United Kingdom embassy, including that of Ireland, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, and Finland had raised same alarm.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday assured Nigerians of the unwavering determination of his adminstration to keep the country safe and peaceful.

However, according to the memo, the National Assembly Complex remains a vulnerable target for attacks, hence, the need for the policy.

The memo read: “One of such measures is the directive to Security Agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms Department to ensure that, effective Monday, 31 October, 2022, all vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched. This entails that, the drivers of the vehicles shall by themselves open the booths of their cars and submit their vehicles to comprehensive checks.

“Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators are by this notice advised to use the Presidential gate, unless they are willing to submit themselves to this stop and search policy.

“While regretting the inconvenience that this policy may cause to our Visitors, Staff, Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators, it is important to state that this measure is due to the exigent demands of our security challenges.”

