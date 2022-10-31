TERROR ALERT: NSA allays fears as Buhari receives security update (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met with security chiefs to further review and strengthen the nation’s security network.

The emergency meeting was convened by President Buhari at the State House in Abuja, in the aftermath of a terrorist alert issued by the USA and the UK consulates to its nationals living in the country.

According to the alert, there was a high possibility of a terrorist attack on the Federal Capital Territory.

Nonetheless, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, after the meeting, assured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm.

The NSA, who said the situation was under control, described as false and irresponsible the perception of heightened insecurity in Abuja as painted by the UK and the US.

He argued that the notice was only for nationals of the United States and the United Kingdom and that the manner in which it was sent compounded the situation.

He emphasized that the notice was only a needless diversion and had not yet indicated anything dangerous.

The NSA urged Nigerians to go about their everyday lives fearlessly, asserting that the security services were in charge and that the nation is secure.

Those in attendance at the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Also in attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai.

