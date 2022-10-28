Terror alerts: Buhari’s aide, Ahmad calls for vigilance, provides emergency lines in Abuja

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad, has charged the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious movement to security agents.

Ahmad was reacting to warnings by the United States and British governments on planned terror attacks in the nation’s capital.

President Buhari had on Friday assured Nigerians of his administration’s determination to keep the country safe and peaceful.

Ahmad, who made the call on his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, provided emergency lines that FCT residents can call in case of any abnormal occurrence.

He wrote: “Residents of the Federal Capital Territory are urged by the security agencies to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. Kindly RT/share!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now