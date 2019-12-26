Latest Politics

TERROR ATTACK: Buhari declares Nigeria’s support for Burkina Faso

December 26, 2019
Buhari
By Ripples Nigeria

Following the deadly terrorist attack that claimed 35 citizens of Burkina Faso, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of the country of Nigeria’s support.

Reacting to the Tuesday attack in Arbinda, northern part of the country, President Buhari assured Burkina Faso that their brothers in Nigeria and the West African subregion would not abandon them to their fate.

Buhari said the slaying of 31 women was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable people all over the world.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram strikes Chibok again, kills 6, abducts two women

He recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, at which occasion both leaders agreed to hold a summit in the New Year to discuss the issues of security and economy.

“I look forward to that meeting,” said the President, assuring that “as we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations.”

President Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the attackers and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

