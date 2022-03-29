TERROR ATTACKS: NRC suspends Kaduna train operations, Azman Air halts flights

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and Azman Air have suspended their operations in Kaduna following series of terrorist attacks in the state on Saturday and Monday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a train plying the Abuja-Kaduna railway was attacked, with unconfirmed number of people killed by the terrorist who bombed the railway to halt the train’s movement.

Some of the passengers were reportedly kidnapped before the Nigerian army took control of the train. As a result of the panic caused by the attack, NRC has suspended operation on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

In a statement released on Tuesday via its tweeter handle, NRC said, “Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course.”

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 15 people in another Kaduna attack

Azman Air also suspended its flight operations in Kaduna, as terrorists had attacked Kaduna international airport on Saturday, before the attack on the train on Monday.

A security guard in the airport was killed during the attack that grounded operations, with Azman flight delayed for 44 minutes. On Monday, the airline stated that it would stop operations into Kaduna for a few days, but wasn’t specific on its resumption date.

The statement further reads, “We understand the security situation around the airport has been handled and normalcy has been restored accordingly, but it is imperative for the management to re-evaluate its operational procedures into the airport to ensure maximum safety of equipment, staff and passengers are fully guaranteed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now