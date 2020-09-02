Terror groups may shift radicalisation efforts online —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the increasing activities within cyberspace due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown could spur terror groups to radicalise citizens online.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this at the AQABA Process virtual meeting in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

He said the government would, therefore, continue to monitor activities of terrorists online to control any such radicalisation by terror groups, and other violent cells.

The president said: “It is important to state that the spread of COVID-19 has led to the movement of activities to cyberspace.

“Furthermore, lockdown policies and restrictions of movement in affected areas mean that people would move their day to day social and business activities to cyberspace.

“This, however, comes with an increase in the risk of individuals being radicalised online.”

