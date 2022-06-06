Terror groups now competing for space and innocent blood in Nigeria —Shehu Sani

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has on Monday lamented the worsening security situation in Nigeria, stressing that terrorists seemed to have overpowered the government.

The former lawmaker was reacting to how insecurity has taken surge in most parts of the country lately as bandits, Boko-Haram, ISWAP terrorists and others terrorize and kill residents.

Gunmen attacked a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, yesterday, killing scores of worshippers and leaving many others injured.

Similarly, suspected terrorists invaded a passenger bus along Obbo Ajegunle/Osi road in Ekiti local government of Kwara State, killed two and abducted many others.

Read also: Politics does not appreciate history —Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

A report that emerged on Monday also showed that bandits stormed Genuine Estate after Efab Queens at 6th Avenue in Gwarinpa Estate between 1am and 4am and kidnapped some residents.

Shehu Sani, who condemned this awful development on his verified Twitter handle, said terrorists have taken over the country, competing with each other for space and the downfall of Nigeria.

The tweet reads: “We have reached a point where five terror group– Iswap, Ansaru, Darusalam, Boko-Haram and bandits are freely competing with each other for space and for the blood of the innocent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now