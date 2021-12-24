Terrorism, banditry will soon be history, Buhari tells Nigerians in Christmas message

President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured Nigerians that the menace of terrorism and banditry afflicting some parts of the country would soon be a thing of the past.

The president in his 2021 Christmas message to Nigerians on Friday, said he was confident “that with the renewed commitment and empowerment of our committed security personnel, all these issues which inflict pain and trauma on us will soon be history”.

More to come…

