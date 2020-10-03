TERRORISM CHARGES: Hero depicted in movie Hotel Rwanda denied bail | Ripples Nigeria

Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, ‘Hotel Rwanda’ has been denied bail by a court in the capital, Kigali, after he was charged with 12 counts, including terrorism.

Mr Rusesabagina had appealed for bail on the basis of his health and the lack of evidence.

But the judge on Friday said that he represented a flight risk, according to an independent journalist who was allowed into the court.

His five children had told a virtual press conference on Thursday that their father had been denied an independent team of lawyers.

READ ALSO: Hero depicted in movie Hotel Rwanda charged with terrorism

“And we know that he was tortured to say what they want and have prepared,” said his daughter Anaise Kanimba.

Rusesabagina is credited with saving more than 1,200 Rwandans by sheltering them in a hotel.

But his Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change is said to have an armed wing called the National Liberation Front, which may have been involved in killings.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau also insisted that international cooperation was involved in detaining Rusesabagina, who has lived abroad since 1996 and holds both Belgian citizenship and a US Green Card.

Join the conversation

Opinions