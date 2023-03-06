‘Terrorism, mindless killings should have no place in Nigeria,’ Tinubu condemns Kano, Zamfara attacks

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday condemned the attacks by criminals in Kano and Zamfara States.

Gunmen had during the weekend killed a Divisional Police Officer, a police Inspector and a member of a vigilante group in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

Also at the weekend, suspected bandits invaded the residence of a village chief at Maigari town in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State and shot him dead.

The deceased was the father of Rimin Gado LGA Chairman, Munir Maigari.

In a statement issued by his media office, the president-elect decried the killing of unarmed citizens by non-state agents.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly abduct over 60 in Zamfara community, burn houses, farms

He added that banditry, terrorism, and mindless killings should have no place in Nigeria.

Tinubu said: “In the Kano attack, gunmen broke into the residence of a village head and shot him dead.

“The attack on Maru town after a period of relative peace in Zamfara was a reminder that more needed to be done to completely defeat bandits and terrorists.

“As a country, we have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Mindless killings and atrocities like this should have no place in our country.”

He condoled with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Zamfara State government, and the families of the affected security agents.

The president-elect also called for an investigation into the murder of the district head.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now