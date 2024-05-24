Terrorism: Only the court can decide Nnamdi Kanu’s fate – Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said on Friday the offence of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was a difficult one that can only be determined by the court.

Fagbemi said this while responding to questions from journalists at the Sectoral Ministerial Briefing on the first anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu administration in Abuja.

He said that since the matter was already in court, it should be left to the law to have its way.

The AGF pointed out that there was a remarkable difference between Kanu’s case and that of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The activist is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Kanu has been in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody since he was brought back to the country from Kenya in June 2021.

Leaders from the South-East have been pushing for a political solution to the IPOB leader’s travails since 2022.

They approached former President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Kanu an unconditional release but the former turned down the overtures and ordered the activist to defend himself in court.

Fagbemi said: “Sowore and Kanu are not the same, when it comes to the first one I didn’t have difficulty to say go, but I have difficulty with the second one.”

