‘Terrorist planning to marry victim of Kaduna train attack,’ Negotiator alerts Nigerian govt

Tukur Mamu, the media consultant to the Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, said on Friday a top terrorist commander has concluded plans to marry one of the abducted passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna train.

Mamu, who disclosed this in a statement announcing the release of four other victims of the attack, identified the victim as 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John.

Mamu is one of the individuals involved in the negotiation with the bandits on the release of the victims.

He added that the girl was the youngest victim of the March 28 train attack.

Terrorists had on that fateful night detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip in Kaduna.

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in the incident.

The terrorists also abducted 61 passengers after the attack.

However, 38 passengers had regained their freedom, while 23 others are still being held captive by the terrorists.

The statement read: “This is to alert the Federal Government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately to secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu, are planning to marry her any moment from now.

“One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her. This important information should be treated with the urgency it deserves.

“Even though I know that releasing this information will not only unsettle her immediate family and loved ones, but Nigerians as a whole, it is necessary to do so to avoid the repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case.

“I advise CAN in particular not to politicise this issue or reduce it to mere press releases as I have seen in the past but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is too late.”

