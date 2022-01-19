Terrorists attack Adamawa community, kill village head, teenager

The police in Adamawa State has confirmed the killing of the village head of Madagali community in Madagali local government area of Adamawa State by terrorists who invaded the town on Tuesday night.

Apart from the village head, a teenage boy was also killed while some others were reportedly abducted by the terrorists.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police in the state has dispatched a crack team of detectives to track down and apprehended the perpetrators.

It was gathered that the teenager who was identified as 16-year-old Ijarshu Markus, was abducted alongside his mother and brother from their home in Maiwandu village but his corpse was discovered in a bush some hours later, with stab wounds on his chest and other parts of his body.

This murdered village head identified as Ahmadu Sikari, was reportedly shot twice at his residence when he allegedly resisted attempts to abduct him.

The District Head of Duhu under which Sikari ruled, Mustapha Sanusi, said the death of the village head and that of Ijarshu had caused panic among residents, while also calling on the government to increase security in the area.

Sanusi said he believed some Boko Haram insurgents were now teaming up with other criminals to raise money for the insurgency through kidnapping for ransom.

